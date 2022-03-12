InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Is Down -8.21% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -59.03% – What To Do Now

During the last session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.36% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the IFRX share is $5.69, that puts it down -191.79 from that peak though still a striking -8.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $93.52M, and the average trade volume was 220.43K shares over the past three months.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IFRX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) registered a -11.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.36% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -47.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.26, which implies an increase of 73.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.19 and $12.98 respectively. As a result, IFRX is trading at a discount of -565.64% off the target high and -12.31% off the low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InflaRx N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares have gone down -33.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.72% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.90% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.83 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2022.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders own 14.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.10%, with the float percentage being 24.79%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $8.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18991.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80521.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16134.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $41787.0.