Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) Gained 500.85% In One Month

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.11M, closed the last trade at $28.24 per share which meant it lost -$11.69 on the day or -29.28% during that session. The INDO stock price is -208.04% off its 52-week high price of $86.99 and 90.76% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 8.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Sporting -29.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the INDO stock price touched $28.24 or saw a rise of 67.54%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 908.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) have changed 500.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -88.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 46.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.88% from current levels.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 470.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.53%, compared to 32.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.