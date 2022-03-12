If All Goes Well, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Could Shrink By -125.08% Or More

During the last session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.28% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the ALHC share is $28.59, that puts it down -206.43 from that peak though still a striking 34.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ALHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) registered a -5.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.28% in intraday trading to $9.33 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by 10.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.22, which implies an increase of 42.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ALHC is trading at a discount of -125.08% off the target high and -17.9% off the low.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alignment Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) shares have gone down -50.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.68% against 6.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $269.57 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330.66 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 48.70% in 2022.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Alignment Healthcare Inc. insiders own 6.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.96%, with the float percentage being 81.44%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 76.33 million shares (or 40.76% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.8 million shares, is of Warburg Pincus LLC’s that is approximately 13.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $396.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $74.15 million.