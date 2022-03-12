Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Has Been Falling -47.21% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.50% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the HUIZ share is $11.29, that puts it down -1405.33 from that peak though still a striking -20.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $46.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71380.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 80.69K shares over the past three months.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HUIZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) registered a -21.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.50% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.03%, and it has moved by -44.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.18%. The short interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.10, which implies an increase of 95.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.91 and $15.30 respectively. As a result, HUIZ is trading at a discount of -1940.0% off the target high and -1888.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $426.32 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2022.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Huize Holding Limited insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.00%, with the float percentage being 14.35%. SAIF Advisors Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $29.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 21954.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44566.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3811.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7736.0.