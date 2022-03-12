Given A -834.44% Drop From High, Can Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NUWE share is $8.41, that puts it down -834.44 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $9.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 84710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 141.02K shares over the past three months.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NUWE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.92% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.18%, and it has moved by -22.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.02%. The short interest in Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 75440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, NUWE is trading at a discount of -622.22% off the target high and -177.78% off the low.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuwellis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares have gone down -78.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.78% against 6.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 96.20% in 2022.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.22%, with the float percentage being 26.26%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49514.0, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.