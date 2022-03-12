Given A -190.45% Drop From High, Can Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.34% or -$2.28. The 52-week high for the SDGR share is $83.65, that puts it down -190.45 from that peak though still a striking 19.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.68K shares over the past three months.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SDGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) registered a -7.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.34% in intraday trading to $28.80 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.78%, and it has moved by 3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.39%. The short interest in Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is 5.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.25, which implies an increase of 55.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, SDGR is trading at a discount of -205.56% off the target high and -21.53% off the low.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schrodinger Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) shares have gone down -54.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.62% against 0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.8 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.11 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.03 million and $32.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.40% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -248.90% in 2022.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Schrodinger Inc. insiders own 6.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.60%, with the float percentage being 74.42%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $243.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $167.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $52.08 million.