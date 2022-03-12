Following Its 52-Week Low, Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA)’S Share Price Fall -0.24% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -54.06%

During the last session, Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.40% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the INFA share is $40.13, that puts it down -136.2 from that peak though still a striking -0.24% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.03. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.75K shares over the past three months.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INFA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Informatica Inc. (INFA) registered a -5.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.40% in intraday trading to $16.99 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -41.53% in 30 days. The short interest in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.42, which implies an increase of 54.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, INFA is trading at a discount of -170.75% off the target high and -88.35% off the low.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Informatica Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.32 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 8.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.73% per annum.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Informatica Inc. insiders own 55.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.10%, with the float percentage being 78.43%. Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $40.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Hartford Mid Cap Fund’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.43 million.