Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.85% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the FHTX share is $24.34, that puts it down -126.84 from that peak though still a striking 25.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.01. The company’s market capitalization is $393.04M, and the average trade volume was 631.03K shares over the past three months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FHTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) registered a 10.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.85% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.22%, and it has moved by -21.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.25, which implies an increase of 62.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, FHTX is trading at a discount of -198.23% off the target high and -132.99% off the low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares have gone down -22.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.82% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.70% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,832.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $251k and $286k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.30% and then jump by 1,567.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 60.20% in 2022.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.83%, with the float percentage being 92.00%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 34.17% of all shares), a total value of $176.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $7.45 million.