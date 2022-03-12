Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.78

During the last session, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FLNT share is $6.93, that puts it down -289.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $152.42M, and the average trade volume was 252.95K shares over the past three months.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.35%, and it has moved by 23.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 64.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, FLNT is trading at a discount of -180.9% off the target high and -180.9% off the low.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluent Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluent Inc. (FLNT) shares have gone down -29.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 246.15% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.71 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.17 million and $73.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.40% and then jump by 15.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 226.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Fluent Inc. insiders own 47.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.46%, with the float percentage being 61.80%. JB Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $8.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluent Inc. (FLNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 million.