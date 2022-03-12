eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Have Dropped -10.85% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.17% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $4.69, that puts it down -307.83 from that peak though still a striking 11.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $85.76M, and the average trade volume was 814.82K shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) registered a -4.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.17% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by -10.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.73%.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eMagin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares have gone down -53.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.67% against 22.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -112.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders own 3.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.60%, with the float percentage being 21.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.91 million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 million.