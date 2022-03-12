DSS Inc. (DSS) Has Risen 14.50%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 3.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.00M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 14.50% during that session. The DSS stock price is -653.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 46.77% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DSS Inc. (DSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Sporting 14.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the DSS stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, DSS Inc. shares have moved -8.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) have changed 50.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -706.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -706.45% from current levels.

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DSS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -147.46%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.11 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.65% with a share float percentage of 13.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DSS Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.89 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $1.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.