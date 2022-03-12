Does Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CLBT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.17% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CLBT share is $13.24, that puts it down -121.4 from that peak though still a striking 15.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 298.32K shares over the past three months.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CLBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) trade information

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) registered a -4.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.17% in intraday trading to $5.98 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.93%, and it has moved by -11.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.91%. The short interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.80, which implies an increase of 49.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, CLBT is trading at a discount of -184.28% off the target high and -58.86% off the low.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellebrite DI Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shares have gone down -40.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.17% against 18.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.99 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.24 million by the end of Mar 2022.

CLBT Dividends

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s Major holders

Cellebrite DI Ltd. insiders own 7.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.80%, with the float percentage being 12.77%. Light Street Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 3.86% of all shares), a total value of $62.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Isomer Partners LP’s that is approximately 2.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 73642.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15836.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.