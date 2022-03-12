Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) After A -2.38% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$2.87. The 52-week high for the AMBA share is $227.59, that puts it down -166.34 from that peak though still a striking 3.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.59. The company’s market capitalization is $3.37B, and the average trade volume was 861.19K shares over the past three months.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AMBA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $85.45 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.38%, and it has moved by -43.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $177.88, which implies an increase of 51.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, AMBA is trading at a discount of -192.57% off the target high and -52.14% off the low.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambarella Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) shares have gone down -42.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.07% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 73.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.12 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.79 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.50%. While earnings are projected to return -27.30% in 2022.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Ambarella Inc. insiders own 5.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.64%, with the float percentage being 88.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.38 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $526.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $518.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $133.9 million.