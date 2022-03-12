Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Stock Jumped 19.08% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the DSX share is $5.85, that puts it down -18.66 from that peak though still a striking 47.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $453.07M, and the average trade volume was 711.41K shares over the past three months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $4.93 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by 19.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.02, which implies an increase of 29.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, DSX is trading at a discount of -92.7% off the target high and -1.42% off the low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diana Shipping Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares have gone down -2.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 246.51% against 18.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 137.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diana Shipping Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders own 28.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.04%, with the float percentage being 28.07%. Hosking Partners LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 5.70% of all shares), a total value of $20.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 million.