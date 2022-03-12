CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW): With The Stock Up 4.44 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.10% or -$5.01. The 52-week high for the LAW share is $69.41, that puts it down -146.48 from that peak though still a striking 4.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.01K shares over the past three months.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) registered a -15.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.10% in intraday trading to $28.16 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.00%, and it has moved by -24.02% in 30 days. The short interest in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CS Disco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares have gone down -57.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.61% against 4.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.65 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.70% per annum.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders

CS Disco Inc. insiders own 8.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.47%, with the float percentage being 95.39%. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $534.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $21.26 million.