Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) has seen 3.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.37B, closed the last trade at $7.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -6.98% during that session. The CORZ stock price is -100.8% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 21.98% above the 52-week low of $5.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Sporting -6.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the CORZ stock price touched $7.46 or saw a rise of 11.61%. Year-to-date, Core Scientific Inc. shares have moved -31.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) have changed -29.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -151.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.07% from current levels.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.79% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.