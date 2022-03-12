China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) Received An -8.13% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.18% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CHNR share is $2.17, that puts it down -92.04 from that peak though still a striking 50.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $45.64M, and the average trade volume was 159.78K shares over the past three months.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) registered a 9.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.18% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.38%, and it has moved by 41.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.50%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.40%. While earnings are projected to return 498.70% in 2022.

CHNR Dividends

China Natural Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

China Natural Resources Inc. insiders own 67.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.10%, with the float percentage being 3.35%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45122.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26170.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12136.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10950.0 market value.