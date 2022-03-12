Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU)’s -2.19% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.40% or -$7.79. The 52-week high for the LEU share is $88.88, that puts it down -123.88 from that peak though still a striking 49.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.09. The company’s market capitalization is $591.13M, and the average trade volume was 167.73K shares over the past three months.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LEU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) trade information

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) registered a -16.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.40% in intraday trading to $39.70 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by -15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 20.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, LEU is trading at a discount of -25.94% off the target high and -25.94% off the low.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centrus Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) shares have gone up 18.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.85% against -16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.50% this quarter and then jump 382.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.9 million and $55.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 122.60% in 2022.

LEU Dividends

Centrus Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU)’s Major holders

Centrus Energy Corp. insiders own 23.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.37%, with the float percentage being 42.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $30.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $15.49 million.