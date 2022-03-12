CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.27% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CMAX share is $16.00, that puts it down -105.39 from that peak though still a striking 32.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.29. The company’s market capitalization is $674.93M, and the average trade volume was 209.81K shares over the past three months.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CMAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) registered a 5.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.27% in intraday trading to $7.79 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.40%, and it has moved by 23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.80, which implies an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CMAX is trading at a discount of -92.55% off the target high and -28.37% off the low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CareMax Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares have gone down -17.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 18.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.35 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.32 million by the end of Mar 2022.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

CareMax Inc. insiders own 22.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.79%, with the float percentage being 86.32%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.78 million shares (or 19.27% of all shares), a total value of $162.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.29 million shares, is of Eminence Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $80.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareMax Inc. (CMAX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $9.43 million.