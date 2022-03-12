Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $12.03, that puts it down -432.3 from that peak though still a striking 4.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $99.53M, and the average trade volume was 841.31K shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CRDF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.64% in intraday trading to $2.26 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.83%, and it has moved by -34.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 87.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CRDF is trading at a discount of -1006.19% off the target high and -298.23% off the low.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiff Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares have gone down -64.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.62% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then drop -41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150k and $68k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -73.30% and then drop by -41.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.20%. While earnings are projected to return 33.00% in 2022.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology Inc. insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.25%, with the float percentage being 59.51%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $21.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $7.22 million.