Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) Given A -304.85% drop From High?

During the last session, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SNAX share is $10.85, that puts it down -304.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $23.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.13%, and it has moved by 6.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.97%. The short interest in Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 73.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SNAX is trading at a discount of -459.7% off the target high and -86.57% off the low.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stryve Foods Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares have gone down -60.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -842.86% against 8.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.96 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Stryve Foods Inc. insiders own 15.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.68%, with the float percentage being 44.34%. Alpine Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $3.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares are Arbitrage Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.