C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Have Dropped -27.42% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $51.21, that puts it down -119.13 from that peak though still a striking 15.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.27K shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CCCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.91% in intraday trading to $23.37 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.60%, and it has moved by -4.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.65%. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.91, which implies an increase of 54.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, CCCC is trading at a discount of -259.44% off the target high and -6.97% off the low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares have gone down -52.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.76% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.24 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.26 million and $7.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.40% and then drop by -12.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -18.30% in 2022.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.94%, with the float percentage being 82.41%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.96 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $176.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $52.24 million.