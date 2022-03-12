Boom Or Bust? Where Will Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.22% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WATT share is $5.25, that puts it down -381.65 from that peak though still a striking 12.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $86.79M, and the average trade volume was 840.93K shares over the past three months.

Energous Corporation (WATT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. WATT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Energous Corporation (WATT) registered a -5.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.22% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.81%, and it has moved by -9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 51.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, WATT is trading at a discount of -175.23% off the target high and -37.61% off the low.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energous Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energous Corporation (WATT) shares have gone down -53.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.38% against 18.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 218.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $520k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90k and $150k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 477.80% and then jump by 166.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 39.80% in 2022.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Energous Corporation insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.61%, with the float percentage being 10.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 4.26% of all shares), a total value of $4.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.79 million.