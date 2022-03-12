Boom Or Bust: Where Does Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.29% or -$4.28. The 52-week high for the GH share is $169.43, that puts it down -211.45 from that peak though still a striking 2.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80B, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. GH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.15.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) registered a -7.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.29% in intraday trading to $54.40 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.08%, and it has moved by -27.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $133.64, which implies an increase of 59.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, GH is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and -83.82% off the low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardant Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares have gone down -57.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.75% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.30% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.61 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.56 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.32 million and $78.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.60%. While earnings are projected to return -53.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.60% per annum.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.89%, with the float percentage being 99.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.7 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $801.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $340.69 million.