Boom Or Bust: Where Does CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.93% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the CVM share is $27.86, that puts it down -505.65 from that peak though still a striking 0.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.59. The company’s market capitalization is $208.29M, and the average trade volume was 774.40K shares over the past three months.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CVM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) registered a -5.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.93% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by -26.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 64.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CVM is trading at a discount of -182.61% off the target high and -182.61% off the low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CEL-SCI Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares have gone down -59.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.31% against 3.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return -9.60% in 2022.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.05%, with the float percentage being 38.55%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $23.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.