BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Received An -76.84% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.69% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the BTCM share is $25.81, that puts it down -888.89 from that peak though still a striking 7.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $196.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 558.93K shares over the past three months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) registered a -9.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.69% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.69%, and it has moved by -19.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.97%. The short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.89, which implies an increase of 97.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.89 and $87.89 respectively. As a result, BTCM is trading at a discount of -3267.43% off the target high and -3267.43% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.95 million by the end of Jun 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.50%. While earnings are projected to return -46.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.44%, with the float percentage being 16.11%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $21.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $2.85 million.