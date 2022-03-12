BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $9.46 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 9.87% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -7.93% off its 52-week high price of $10.21 and 52.96% above the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting 9.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the BBAI stock price touched $9.46 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have moved 67.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) have changed 91.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.42% from current levels.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 90.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.12% with a share float percentage of 292.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 1.16 million shares worth more than $11.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.86 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $7.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $4.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.