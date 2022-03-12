Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.30% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AYRO share is $8.20, that puts it down -556.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $48.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 977.86K shares over the past three months.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AYRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) registered a -5.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.30% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.64%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.14%. The short interest in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AYRO is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $790k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $783k and $789k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.13%. While earnings are projected to return 75.20% in 2022.

AYRO Dividends

Ayro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Ayro Inc. insiders own 13.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.14%, with the float percentage being 23.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $2.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 million.