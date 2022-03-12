As The Stock Rises By 33.13% Year-To-Date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $18.00, that puts it down -16.05 from that peak though still a striking 30.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average trade volume was 789.67K shares over the past three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $15.51 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.96%, and it has moved by 5.94% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.88, which implies an increase of 29.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CRDO is trading at a discount of -61.19% off the target high and -28.95% off the low.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 34.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.36%, with the float percentage being 9.67%.