Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 62.43% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.43% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the ARTW share is $5.30, that puts it up 7.83 from that peak though still a striking 50.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $24.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 52530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.23K shares over the past three months.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) trade information

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) registered a 11.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.43% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.49%, and it has moved by 34.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.71%. The short interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) is 11300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 17.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARTW is trading at a discount of -21.74% off the target high and -21.74% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 109.80% in 2022.

ARTW Dividends

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s Major holders

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. insiders own 55.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.23%, with the float percentage being 11.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 85938.0 shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32042.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 31860.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15000.0, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $54150.0.