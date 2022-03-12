Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) On Friday – Up 7.99% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.88% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the ARCT share is $65.00, that puts it down -253.26 from that peak though still a striking 7.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.93. The company’s market capitalization is $523.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.15K shares over the past three months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ARCT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.68.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) registered a -5.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.88% in intraday trading to $18.40 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -32.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.81%. The short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 2.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.10, which implies an increase of 72.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, ARCT is trading at a discount of -660.87% off the target high and 13.04% off the low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares have gone down -65.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.70% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.40% this quarter and then jump 95.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 117.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.83 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.63 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.24 million and $2.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 607.30% and then jump by 2,092.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.50%. While earnings are projected to return -117.80% in 2022.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.10%, with the float percentage being 81.42%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $145.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $120.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 5.23% of the stock, which is worth about $61.96 million.