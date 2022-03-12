AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Dropped -11.11% In One Month

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 4.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.00M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -21.24% during that session. The AQB stock price is -435.53% off its 52-week high price of $8.14 and 13.16% above the 52-week low of $1.32. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Sporting -21.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the AQB stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 25.85%. Year-to-date, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares have moved -27.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have changed -11.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.16% from current levels.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.38%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,173.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $680k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $51k and $74k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,566.70% for the current quarter and 818.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.20% over the past 5 years.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.04% with a share float percentage of 48.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AquaBounty Technologies Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 5.34 million shares worth more than $11.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Third Security, LLC held 7.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.19 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.50% shares in the company for having 5.33 million shares of worth $11.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $2.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.