An In-Depth Look At CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.49M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 18.88% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -852.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $0.25. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting 18.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the CNSP stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -52.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed -19.43%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.77%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 13.30% for the next quarter.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.44% with a share float percentage of 5.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.