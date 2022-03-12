Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Has Been Rising 755.77% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $132.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$3.93. The 52-week high for the AMR share is $136.96, that puts it down -3.19 from that peak though still a striking 91.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average trade volume was 371.46K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $18.49.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $132.73 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.27%, and it has moved by 66.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 755.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $155.00, which implies an increase of 14.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, AMR is trading at a discount of -16.78% off the target high and -16.78% off the low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares have gone up 148.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 357.32% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,133.00% this quarter and then jump 2,031.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $875.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $925.9 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -13.00% in 2022.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders own 17.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.69%, with the float percentage being 78.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $103.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $27.07 million.