After Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Surges -4012.9% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.97% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the DUO share is $7.66, that puts it down -2370.97 from that peak though still a striking 9.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $27.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 752.20K shares over the past three months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DUO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) registered a -5.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.97% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.03%, and it has moved by -23.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.77%. The short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 97.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.75 and $12.75 respectively. As a result, DUO is trading at a discount of -4012.9% off the target high and -4012.9% off the low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares have gone down -78.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -242.86% against -9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $138.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.85 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 84.10% in 2022.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 0.71%. Marshall Wace Asia Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64096.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $71146.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11938.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12773.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9226.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $9871.0.