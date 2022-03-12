After A 5.18% Jump In The Last Week, Does Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the HUMA share is $17.45, that puts it down -206.68 from that peak though still a striking 23.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.37. The company’s market capitalization is $612.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 525.42K shares over the past three months.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HUMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $5.69 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.18%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.87%. The short interest in Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.25, which implies an increase of 64.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HUMA is trading at a discount of -233.92% off the target high and -110.9% off the low.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

Humacyte Inc. insiders own 50.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.18%, with the float percentage being 16.60%.