After A -2.41% Drop In The Last Week, Does Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.67% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the DH share is $50.30, that puts it down -153.4 from that peak though still a striking 8.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average trade volume was 648.99K shares over the past three months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) registered a -7.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.67% in intraday trading to $19.85 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by -21.70% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.44, which implies an increase of 30.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, DH is trading at a discount of -101.51% off the target high and -5.79% off the low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.34 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.59 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2022.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders own 4.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.07%, with the float percentage being 104.30%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 70.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 million shares, is of Spectrum Equity Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $29.65 million.