Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Shares Have Been Down About -56.66% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $27.09, that puts it down -158.49 from that peak though still a striking 81.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $309.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $10.48 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.49%, and it has moved by -28.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 309.38%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 66.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, AEHR is trading at a discount of -195.8% off the target high and -195.8% off the low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 157.10% this quarter and then jump 850.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 204.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.36 million by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.10%. While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders own 9.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.54%, with the float percentage being 35.79%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $18.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of Collaborative Holdings Management, LP’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $8.67 million.