Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE): With The Stock Down -0.5 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.13% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AGLE share is $8.79, that puts it down -341.71 from that peak though still a striking -0.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $100.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.34K shares over the past three months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AGLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) registered a -6.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.13% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.56%, and it has moved by -48.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.97%. The short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.38, which implies an increase of 83.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, AGLE is trading at a discount of -1005.53% off the target high and -151.26% off the low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares have gone down -70.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.00% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.10% this quarter and then drop -17.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2022.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.45%, with the float percentage being 94.20%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $31.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $6.82 million.