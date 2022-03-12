AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) At $2.17 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.21% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ATY share is $16.54, that puts it down -662.21 from that peak though still a striking -5.07% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $131.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 200.43K shares over the past three months.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) registered a -9.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.21% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.80%, and it has moved by -29.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.09%. The short interest in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.16, which implies an increase of 47.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.39 and $5.48 respectively. As a result, ATY is trading at a discount of -152.53% off the target high and -10.14% off the low.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares have gone down -71.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 9.90.

ATY Dividends

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.04%, with the float percentage being 32.02%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $17.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.