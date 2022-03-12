A Stock You Ought To Watch Is TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX)

During the last session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.92% or -$3.11. The 52-week high for the TDCX share is $30.00, that puts it down -203.34 from that peak though still a striking -21.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.26K shares over the past three months.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) registered a -23.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.92% in intraday trading to $9.89 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.81%, and it has moved by -33.53% in 30 days. The short interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.68, which implies an increase of 69.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.18 and $33.26 respectively. As a result, TDCX is trading at a discount of -236.3% off the target high and -225.38% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 17.10% in 2022.

TDCX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TDCX Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.04%, with the float percentage being 111.87%.