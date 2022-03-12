A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)

During the last session, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.02% or -$1.34. The 52-week high for the EXFY share is $51.06, that puts it down -187.82 from that peak though still a striking 1.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 333.72K shares over the past three months.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EXFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) registered a -7.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.02% in intraday trading to $17.74 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.16%, and it has moved by -36.64% in 30 days. The short interest in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.00, which implies an increase of 59.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, EXFY is trading at a discount of -221.31% off the target high and -97.29% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.79 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.48 million by the end of Mar 2022.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Expensify Inc. insiders own 41.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.09%, with the float percentage being 37.70%.