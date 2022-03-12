A Quick Glance At Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Stock: It Is up 4.17% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -46.42 Percent

During the last session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.78% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BAOS share is $7.65, that puts it down -1493.75 from that peak though still a striking 4.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $14.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.14K shares over the past three months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) registered a -12.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.78% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.22%, and it has moved by -42.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.31%. The short interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -22.60% in 2022.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 72.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.29%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22354.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $39119.0 in shares.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3117.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5049.0 market value.