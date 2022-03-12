A Quick Glance At Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Stock: It Is up 46.61% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -7.40 Percent

During the last session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$2.27. The 52-week high for the AMRC share is $101.86, that puts it down -35.07 from that peak though still a striking 46.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.83K shares over the past three months.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) registered a -2.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.92% in intraday trading to $75.41 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.34%, and it has moved by 39.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.56%. The short interest in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is 1.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.15, which implies an increase of 5.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, AMRC is trading at a discount of -20.67% off the target high and 8.5% off the low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ameresco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares have gone up 8.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.83% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.60% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410.65 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $474.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $314.32 million and $252.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.60% and then jump by 88.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.10% per annum.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco Inc. insiders own 7.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.00%, with the float percentage being 93.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $160.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $185.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $72.85 million.