A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.40M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.29% during that session. The DS stock price is -200.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 16.42% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Sporting -4.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/11/22 when the DS stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 11.26%. Year-to-date, Drive Shack Inc. shares have moved -6.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have changed -8.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -273.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -273.13% from current levels.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.26 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $60.29 million and $61.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and 10.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -2.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.99% with a share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Drive Shack Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $15.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.72 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 3.11 million shares of worth $8.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.38 million shares of worth $6.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.