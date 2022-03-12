A -53.08% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Largo Inc. (NASDAQ: LGO)

During the last session, Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the LGO share is $18.71, that puts it down -35.48 from that peak though still a striking 46.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 125.81K shares over the past three months.

Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) trade information

Largo Inc. (LGO) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $13.81 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.44%, and it has moved by 34.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.59%. The short interest in Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 11.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.99 and $21.14 respectively. As a result, LGO is trading at a discount of -53.08% off the target high and 34.9% off the low.

Largo Inc. (LGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Largo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Largo Inc. (LGO) shares have gone up 6.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 327.27% against 20.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 121.90% in 2022.

LGO Dividends

Largo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO)’s Major holders

Largo Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.15%, with the float percentage being 59.31%. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.04 million shares (or 43.32% of all shares), a total value of $294.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Largo Inc. (LGO) shares are GMO Resources Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $9.35 million.