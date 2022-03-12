A -159.74% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW)

During the last session, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.71% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SANW share is $4.60, that puts it down -99.13 from that peak though still a striking 11.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $90.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.97K shares over the past three months.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SANW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

S&W Seed Company (SANW) registered a -5.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.71% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.32%, and it has moved by -2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.40%. The short interest in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.08, which implies an increase of 54.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SANW is trading at a discount of -159.74% off the target high and -83.98% off the low.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that S&W Seed Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. S&W Seed Company (SANW) shares have gone up 0.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.23% against -2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then drop -57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.67 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.83 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.38%. While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

S&W Seed Company insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.84%, with the float percentage being 76.27%. Price, Michael F. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.44 million shares (or 44.83% of all shares), a total value of $47.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 million shares, is of Wynnefield Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of S&W Seed Company (SANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.