10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Stock Dropped -35.83% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.16% or -$5.48. The 52-week high for the TXG share is $208.99, that puts it down -238.88 from that peak though still a striking -5.64% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.15. The company’s market capitalization is $7.38B, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TXG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) registered a -8.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.16% in intraday trading to $61.67 this Friday, 03/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.61%, and it has moved by -35.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.71, which implies an increase of 50.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, TXG is trading at a discount of -143.23% off the target high and -54.05% off the low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 10x Genomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares have gone down -66.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.08% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.70% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.66 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.22 million and $102.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.50% and then jump by 47.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 90.20% in 2022.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics Inc. insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.60%, with the float percentage being 97.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 505 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.37 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $336.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $383.98 million.