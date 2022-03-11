Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Rose 3.15% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -10.25% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.90% or -$5.56. The 52-week high for the ZUMZ share is $55.10, that puts it down -46.89 from that peak though still a striking 3.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 333.36K shares over the past three months.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) registered a -12.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.90% in intraday trading to $37.51 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.39%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.95%. The short interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.35 day(s) to cover.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zumiez Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares have gone up 8.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.98% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.20% this quarter and then drop -84.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $354.04 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $241.3 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ZUMZ Dividends

Zumiez Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

Zumiez Inc. insiders own 16.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.36%, with the float percentage being 104.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $175.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 4.29% of the stock, which is worth about $45.12 million.