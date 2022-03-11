Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Has Been Rising 2.77% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 10.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $2.72, that puts it down -777.42 from that peak though still a striking 12.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $328.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.94 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.58%, and it has moved by 7.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.00%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 94.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.56 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.20%, with the float percentage being 16.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.64 million shares (or 38.54% of all shares), a total value of $12.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.73 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 26.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 24.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.59 million, or about 21.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.